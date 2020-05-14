GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 36864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNFT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

