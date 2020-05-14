General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,107 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

