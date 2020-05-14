General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Mills traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 920321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after buying an additional 1,278,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.