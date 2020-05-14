Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $301.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. Gamco Investors has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Gamco Investors news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of Gamco Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Insiders own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

