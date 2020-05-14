Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of C$63.77 million during the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $708.49 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVI. Laurentian lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday. Pi Financial set a C$4.40 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

