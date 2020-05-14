Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $78,885.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00021776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.03432545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030831 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

