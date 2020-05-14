First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,282,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

NYSE FRC opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

