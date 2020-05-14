First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 208.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

