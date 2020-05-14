First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 344.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Progressive by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 785,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 383,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 550,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

