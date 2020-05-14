First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.19. First Bancorp shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 103,422 shares trading hands.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

