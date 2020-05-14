Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 446 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.72. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.