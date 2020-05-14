Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,710 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.28% of Hillenbrand worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,966,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,688,000 after purchasing an additional 340,197 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 159,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director F Joseph Loughrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. Also, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,602.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

