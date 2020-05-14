Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 272 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS opened at $279.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

