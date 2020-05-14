Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,238 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.