Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,444 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

