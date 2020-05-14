Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $273.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.