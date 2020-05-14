Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

