Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

