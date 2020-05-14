Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $249,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after buying an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

