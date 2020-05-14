Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.