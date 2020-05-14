Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

