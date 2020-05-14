Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

