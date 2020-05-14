Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176,398 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

