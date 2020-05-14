Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Bank of America dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

