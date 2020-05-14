Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 25,510.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 201,276 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $277.16 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

