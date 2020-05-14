Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $121.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.