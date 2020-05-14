Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 189.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

