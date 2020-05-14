Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $742,914.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.48. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

