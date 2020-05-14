Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

