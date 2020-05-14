Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 81,161 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5,410.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

