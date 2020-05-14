Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charter Communications by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $498.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.34. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

