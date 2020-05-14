Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 486 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

