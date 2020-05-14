Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $3,725,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.33. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $1.2351 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.82.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.