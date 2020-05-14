Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.04

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.04 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 2385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.39.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.07).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

