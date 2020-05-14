Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,489 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,038 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

