F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.25. F.N.B. shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,185,730 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $282,850. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 240,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

