Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

EYEN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 903,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 82,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

