Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

