Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

