Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

