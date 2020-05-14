Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 593,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.23.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 894,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,599 shares of company stock worth $16,515,500 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

