Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

