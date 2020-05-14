Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 86 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in VMware by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VMware by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $115,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,333 shares in the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.95.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

