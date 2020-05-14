Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.