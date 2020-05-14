Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $118,000 in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.