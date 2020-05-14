Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,599,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,629 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 58,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 134,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

MMC opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

