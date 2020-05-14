Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 263.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Cfra decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

