Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

