Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 531.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,885,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

