Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $57.58 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.